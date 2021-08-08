Reviewing Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bogota Financial and First Northwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Northwest Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than First Northwest Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and First Northwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.15 $2.07 million $0.17 61.12 First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million 2.85 $10.34 million N/A N/A

First Northwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.80% 3.69% 0.63% First Northwest Bancorp 18.63% 7.43% 0.82%

Volatility and Risk

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through ten full-service branches and a lending center in Seattle. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.