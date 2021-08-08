Reviewing Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) and Its Peers

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CMMB) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chemomab Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -$11.61 million -0.69 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.27

Chemomab Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chemomab Therapeutics. Chemomab Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chemomab Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemomab Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors 4842 18205 39777 772 2.57

Chemomab Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.76%. Given Chemomab Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chemomab Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Chemomab Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemomab Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Chemomab Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chemomab Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemomab Therapeutics N/A -54.13% -46.56% Chemomab Therapeutics Competitors -2,610.78% -97.92% -27.16%

Summary

Chemomab Therapeutics peers beat Chemomab Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

