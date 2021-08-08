Reviewing Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) & Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Homology Medicines and Angion Biomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -300.57% -49.59% -38.35% Angion Biomedica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Homology Medicines and Angion Biomedica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Angion Biomedica 0 0 4 0 3.00

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 253.80%. Angion Biomedica has a consensus price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential upside of 448.37%. Given Angion Biomedica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Angion Biomedica is more favorable than Homology Medicines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Homology Medicines and Angion Biomedica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $2.70 million 144.61 -$128.69 million ($2.80) -2.44 Angion Biomedica $2.88 million 111.44 -$80.11 million ($5.43) -1.99

Angion Biomedica has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angion Biomedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Angion Biomedica beats Homology Medicines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries. It also develops ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor and rho kinase 2 inhibitors for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor for aldosterone-related fibrotic diseases. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

