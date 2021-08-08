Reviewing Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -423.93% -139.67% -97.53% DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06%

7.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.72%. DSP Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.59%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than DSP Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 19.14 -$12.70 million ($2.47) -1.46 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.38 -$6.79 million $0.19 84.16

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies. Summit Wireless Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSP Group beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

