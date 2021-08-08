Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

RYTM opened at $13.99 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $702.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

