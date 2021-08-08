Ring Energy (REI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect Ring Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ring Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 110.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Ring Energy worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.