RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $545,666.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 277,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

