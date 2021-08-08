RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.85.

RNG stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.35.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

