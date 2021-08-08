Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,295,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

