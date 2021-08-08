Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,764,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 570,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

