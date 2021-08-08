Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $55.01 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

