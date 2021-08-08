Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 414,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,680,000 after acquiring an additional 119,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288,920 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,652,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

