Rocket Vault Achieves Market Capitalization of $797,188.59 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $797,188.59 and $3.08 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00126496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00147374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,155.10 or 1.00645036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00790792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

