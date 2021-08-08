Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.