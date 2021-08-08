Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 165,770 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after acquiring an additional 345,101 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $8,687,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 416,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.9% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 86,952 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

