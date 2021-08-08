Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $223.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

