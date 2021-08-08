Rotork’s (RTOXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTOXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.