Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,383 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.64% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $4,489,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.94. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $211,920. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

