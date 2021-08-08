Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$159.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on X. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Shares of X opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$145.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

