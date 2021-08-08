Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $49.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Adient has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adient by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.