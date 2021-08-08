Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of Lakeland Industries worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12,266.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 415,706 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.69. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.