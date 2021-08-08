Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $32.58 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

