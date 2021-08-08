Royal Bank of Canada Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$32.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Information Services in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.89. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$17.20 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6410286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

