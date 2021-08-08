Royal Bank of Canada Increases Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.76. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells sold 160,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $2,760,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,317.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 220,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $3,800,212.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,359,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,417,305.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,860,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.