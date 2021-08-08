Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.30.

Shares of EIF opened at C$41.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$26.97 and a 1 year high of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8793011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

