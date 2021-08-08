Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $50.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.93.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

