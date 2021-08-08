Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 265

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

BBOX has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.76).

BBOX stock opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.59. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

