Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.43.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.53. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

