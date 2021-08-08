Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €97.87. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.