Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after buying an additional 50,890 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $20.67 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

