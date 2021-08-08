Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,112 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,915,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,385,000 after buying an additional 284,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock valued at $97,623,325 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.19.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.