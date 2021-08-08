Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.