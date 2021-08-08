Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.27 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report $260.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $830.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $899.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. 425,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $86.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.