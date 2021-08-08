Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 15,700,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,527,000 after buying an additional 638,190 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 3.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,474,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,697,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sabre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Advisors LP now owns 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $79,116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sabre by 15,264.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,857,000 after buying an additional 5,083,415 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

