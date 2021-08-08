Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

SAND opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after buying an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

