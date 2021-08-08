Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.
SAND opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $9.67.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.