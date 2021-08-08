SAP (NYSE:SAP) PT Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 67.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $146.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.91.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 183.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.