SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Shares of SBFG opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.79. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 356,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $440,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

