Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 117,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

