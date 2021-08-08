Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795,194 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 140,268,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

