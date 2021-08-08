Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 93,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOC stock opened at $362.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

