Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,977,000 after purchasing an additional 362,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

