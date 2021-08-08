Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 62,420 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,420 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

