Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53. Schroders has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $52.40.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

