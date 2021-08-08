Schroders’ (SHNWF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.