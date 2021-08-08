Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,640. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

