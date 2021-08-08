Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,159 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

