Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 931,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 536,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.24. 478,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

