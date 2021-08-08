Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $102.21. 376,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,105. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

