Scout Investments Inc. Sells 18,394 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,394 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $628.90 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $635.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

