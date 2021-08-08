Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market cap of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 380.23% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

